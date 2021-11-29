Famed Australian Indigenous actor David Gulpilil dies at 68

Australian Indigenous actor David Gulpilil, winner of the Red Ochre, the major award at the 6th National Indigenous Arts Awards, poses for a photograph at The Sydney Opera House, Sydney on Monday, May 27, 2013. Gulpilil has died of lung cancer, a government leader said on Monday, Nov. 29, 2021. He was 68 years old. (Dan Himbrechts/AAP Image via AP)