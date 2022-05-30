German federal court mulls bid to remove antisemitic relic

FILE - The so-called "Judensau," or "Jew pig," sculpture is displayed on the facade of the Stadtkirche (Town Church) in Wittenberg, Germany, Jan. 14, 2020. A German federal court on Monday mulled a Jewish man's bid to force the removal of the 700-year-old antisemitic statue from the church where Martin Luther once preached, say it will deliver its verdict in the long-running dispute next month. (AP Photo/Jens Meyer, File )