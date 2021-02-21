Tunisian doctor plays violin to boost virus patients' morale

Dr. Mohamed Salah Siala plays the violin for patients on the COVID wards of the Hedi Chaker hospital in Sfax, eastern Tunisia, Saturday Feb. 20, 2021. When the 25-year-old decided to get out his violin one day at Hedi Chaker Hospital in city of Sfax and play, it won praise for boosting the morale of virus sufferers who remained isolated and needed a smile. (AP Photo)