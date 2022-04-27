Maluma on historic Medellín show, fulfilling lifelong dream

This image released by Madam Tussauds Orlando shows Colombian singer Maluma, left, next to his wax figure during a special unveiling at the Museum of Modern Art in Medellín, Colombia on April 25, 2022. The wax figure will be transported to the concert venue where Maluma will perform on Saturday. It will be returned to Madam Tussauds Orlando in Florida where it will be displayed next month. (TES/Madam Tussauds via AP)