Nightclub needle attacks puzzle European authorities

The Warehouse nightclub is pictured Wednesday, May 18, 2022 in Nantes, western France. Across France, more than 300 people have reported being pricked out of the blue with needles at nightclubs or concerts in recent months. Doctors and multiple prosecutors are on the case, but no one knows who’s doing it or why, and whether the victims have been injected with drugs — or indeed any substance at all. (AP Photo/Jeremias Gonzalez)