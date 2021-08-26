Award-winning Civil War historian Stephen Oates dies at 85

In this undated photo provided by the University of Massachusetts in Amherst, Mass. shows Civil War historian Stephen B. Oates. The award-winning Civil War historian who wrote biographies of Abraham Lincoln, Martin Luther King Jr., Clara Barton, William Faulkner and others, died Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, at his Amherst home surrounded by family after a battle with cancer, officials at the University of Massachusetts Amherst, where he was a professor from 1968 until 1997, said in a statement. He was 85. (University of Massachusetts via AP)