Whitney Houston's estate announces second annual Legacy of Love Gala with BeBe Winans, Kim Burrell

FILE - Singer Whitney Houston performs at the pre-Grammy gala & salute to industry icons with Clive Davis honoring David Geffen in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Feb. 13, 2011. On Aug. 9, 2023, what would have been Houston's 60th birthday, her estate, Primary Wave Music, and Sony will present the 2nd Annual Whitney Houston Legacy of Love Gala. The event will take place at the St. Regis Hotel in Atlanta and benefit the Whitney Houston Foundation for Children. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)