'Romeo & Juliet' stars sue over 1968 film's teen nude scene

FILE - Olivia Hussey and Leonard Whiting, who are playing the title roles in Franco Zeffirelli's "Romeo and Juliet," place flowers on the "Tomba di Giulietta", or the Tomb of Juliet, in Verona, northern Italy, on Oct. 22, 1968. The two stars of 1968's “Romeo and Juliet” sued Paramount Pictures for more than $500 million on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, over a nude scene in the film shot when they were teens. (AP Photo/File)