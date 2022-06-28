Woody Allen mulls end of career, talks with Alec Baldwin

Actor Alec Baldwin attends the screening for "Framing John DeLorean" during the 2019 Tribeca Film Festival on April 30, 2019, in New York, left, and filmmaker Woody Allen attends a press conference for the film "Irrational Man," at the 68th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, on May 15, 2015. Allen told Alec Baldwin during a live interview Tuesday on Instagram that he is mulling ending his movie-making career, saying directing has lost its luster. (AP Photo)