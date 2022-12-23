Trial in shooting of Megan Thee Stallion exposes misogynoir

FILE - Megan Thee Stallion accepts the award for top rap female artist at the Billboard Music Awards on Sunday, May 15, 2022, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Megan Thee Stallion is a three-time Grammy winner, hip-hop superstar and entertainer, but none of those things are enough to shield the 27-year-old from widespread misinformation campaigns and social media vitriol since a 2020 shooting involving rapper Tory Lanez. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)