Slovak movie director Juraj Jakubisko dies at 84

FILE - Slovak filmmaker Juraj Jakubisko presents his film Perinbaba 2 at the 54th Karlovy Vary International Film Festival, in Karlovy Vary, Czech Republic, on July 5, 2019. Jakubisko who was named the best movie director of the 20th century in his country has died on Friday Feb. 24, 2023. He was 84. (Katerina Sulova/CTK via AP, File)