Opera singer flees Belarusian oppression to revive career

Opera singer Ilya Silchukou sits for a photograph at a park in a suburb of Boston, Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022. Silchukou was a cultural icon in his native Belarus, the lead soloist at the State Opera Bolshoi who represented his nation at official government functions at home and abroad and performed at opera houses all over Europe. He lived a privileged and comfortable life in his homeland, but gave it up after joining tens of thousands of Belarusians at election protests that were violently suppressed by the Lukashenko government. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)