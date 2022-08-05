Sam Gooden, founding member of The Impressions, has died

FILE - Sam Gooden of The Impressions performs during The Message in the Music concert in conjunction with the dedication of the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial in Washington on Aug. 25, 2011. Gooden, one of the original members of the Chicago soul group, and a member of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, died on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, according to his daughter Gina Griffin. He was 87. (AP Photo/Ann Heisenfelt, File)