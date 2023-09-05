Design approved for memorial to the victims and survivors of the 2017 Las Vegas mass shooting

FILE - This rendering provided by Clark County, Nev., on June 2, 2023, shows one of five potential designs for a permanent memorial to be built on the Las Vegas Strip in honor of the victims, survivors and first responders of the Oct. 1, 2017, mass shooting that left 60 dead and hundreds more injured at a country music festival in Las Vegas. The rampage was the deadliest mass shooting in modern America. On Tuesday, Sept. 5, a final design featuring 58 candle-like beams for a permanent memorial to the victims, survivors and first responders of modern America's deadliest mass shooting was approved by county officials in Las Vegas. (Courtesy of Clark County via AP, File)