New Coldplay album coming, Alison Krauss joins bluegrass HOF

FILE - In this Saturday, June 22, 2019 file photo, Alison Krauss performs at the Outlaw Music Festival at KeyBank Pavilion in Burgettstown, Pa., a suburb of Pittsburgh. Krauss will be inducted into the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame in September 2021, in recognition of her career as one of the genre's most acclaimed and widely known stars. (Jessie Wardarski/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP)