Name etched in gold, King Charles' school remembers him

Pupils from Hill House School in London, play on the grass in front of the now Saatchi Gallery, where Britain's King Charles III played sport as a pupil, Thursday, April 20, 2023. King Charles III hasn’t even been crowned yet, but his name is already etched on the walls of Hill House School in London. A wooden slab just inside the front door records Nov. 7, 1956, as the day the future king enrolled at Hill House alongside other notable dates in the school’s 72-year history. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)