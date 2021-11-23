Conviction overturned in 1981 rape of author Alice Sebold

Anthony Broadwater breaks down crying Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, in Syracuse, N.Y., when a judge overturned his 40-year-old rape conviction. With him are his lawyers David Hammond (left) and Melissa Swartz. Broadwater, who spent 16 years in prison, was cleared Monday by a judge of raping Sebold when she was a student at Syracuse University, an assault she wrote about in her 1999 memoir, "Lucky." (Katrina Tulloch/The Post-Standard via AP)