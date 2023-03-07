Mirvish's new season includes 'Jagged Little Pill' and Tina Turner musical in Toronto

Jade McLeod, centre, and the North American touring company of "Jagged Little Pill" are seen on stage in an undated handout photo. Canadians will have another chance to swallow a "Jagged Little Pill" this autumn as the musical based on Alanis Morissette's album of the same name returns to Toronto. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Mirvish, Matthew Murphy/Evan Zimmerman, *MANDATORY CREDIT*