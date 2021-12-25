Singer Tom Walker lauds Kate's piano skills after recording

Tom Walker lights a candle at the crib at a Christmas carol concert hosted by the Duchess of Cambridge at Westminster Abbey in London on Dec. 12, 2021. Scottish singer Tom Walker praised the piano skills of the Duchess of Cambridge after the pair recorded a Christmas tune shown during a carol concert on Christmas Eve. Walker, 30, performed a new song, “For Those Who Can’t Be Here,’’ accompanied by Kate playing the piano, in a pre-recorded segment shown during the concert broadcast on ITV on Friday. Walker said he had kept the performance a secret, even from his mother. (Yui Mok/PA via AP)