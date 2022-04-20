Fred Hampton childhood home gets historical landmark status

Chairman Fred Hampton Jr. holds a painting of his father Fred Hampton outside his family home in the Maywood suburb of Chicago, Thursday, July 25, 2019. The painting of Fred Hampton shows him as a 20 year-old talking on a phone at his office, one year before he was killed by police. The suburban Chicago home where slain Black Panther Party leader Fred Hampton grew up has been designated a historical landmark by the village of Maywood. (Antonio Perez/Chicago Tribune via AP)