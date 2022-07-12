Iran arrests 3rd outspoken filmmaker in escalating crackdown

FILE - Iranian director Jafar Panahi poses with his Silver Berlin Bear award after the awarding ceremony at the 56th Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2006. Iranian authorities have arrested an internationally renowned filmmaker, media reported on Tuesday, the third Iranian director to be locked up in less than a week as the government escalates a crackdown on the country's celebrated cinema industry. (AP Photo/Arnd Wiegmann, Pool, File)