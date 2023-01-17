Swift guitar, Eminem shoes among items in charity auction

FILE - Taylor Swift accepts the award for favorite pop album for "Red (Taylor's Version)" at the American Music Awards on Nov. 20, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Swift’s signed acoustic guitar, Eminem’s signed tennis shoes and an ensemble worn by a BTS member are among the items up for bid during a Grammy-week auction on Feb. 5, 2023, Julien’s Auctions said Tuesday, Jan. 17. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)