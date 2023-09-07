Grammy Museum to launch 50 years of hip-hop exhibit featuring artifacts from Tupac, Biggie

Collections assistant Cyrene Cruz primps a red leather jacket that was worn by the late rapper The Notorious B.I.G. in preparation for the exhibit "Hip-Hop America: The Mixtape," at the Grammy Museum, Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, in Los Angeles. The Grammy Museum announced on Wednesday that it is launching the exhibit, celebrating 50 years of the genre. It will open on October 7 and run until September 4, 2024. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)