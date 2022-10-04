In 1st speech as Prince of Wales, William champions wildlife

Britain's Prince William arrives at the United for Wildlife Global Summit at the Science Museum in London, Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022. The summit will bring together over 300 global leaders from law enforcement agencies, conservation organisations and private sector companies who are part of the UfW network, highlighting their pioneering work to drive policy change and support criminal investigations, while galvanising a re-doubling of effort in the collective fight to end the illegal wildlife trade for good. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)