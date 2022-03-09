Jussie Smollett to learn fate in staged attack conviction

FILE - Former "Empire" actor Jussie Smollett leaves the Leighton Criminal Courthouse in Chicago, Monday Feb. 24, 2020. Smollett is returning to a Chicago courtroom Thursday, March 10, 2022 for sentencing with just two questions hanging over his head: Will he admit that he lied about a racist homophobic attack and will a judge send him to jail? (AP Photo/Matt Marton File)