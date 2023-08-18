Dealer gets 10 years in prison in death of actor Michael K. Williams

FILE - Actor Michael K. Williams poses for a portrait at the Beverly Hilton during the 2016 Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour, July 30, 2016, in Beverly Hills, Calif. A drug dealer who sold fentanyl-laced heroin to Williams shortly before "The Wire" actor's fatal overdose was sentenced Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, to 10 years in prison. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)