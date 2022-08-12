Jon Batiste leaves Stephen Colbert's 'The Late Show'

FILE - Jon Batiste attends the TIME100 Gala in New York on June 8, 2022. Batiste is leaving “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” as bandleader after a seven-year run. Louis Cato, who has served as interim bandleader this summer, will take over on a permanent basis when the show returns for its eighth season. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)