Blair Underwood, wife Desiree DaCosta ending marriage

FILE - Desiree DaCosta, left, and Blair Underwood arrive at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, salif., in this Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, file photo. Actor Blair Underwood and his wife, Desiree DaCosta, have announced they're ending their marriage after 27 years. In a joint statement posted to Instagram, the couple called their marriage “a beautiful journey" and praised their three children, ages 24, 22 and 19. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)