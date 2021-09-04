Women say they met porn actor Jeremy for fun; rape came next

FILE - In this Tuesday, June 23, 2020, file photo, adult film star Ron Jeremy, second from left, makes his first court appearance in Los Angeles. A grand jury has indicted adult film actor Ron Jeremy on more than 30 counts of sexual assault involving 21 women and girls across more than two decades, authorities said. Jeremy, 68, whose legal name is Ronald Jeremy Hyatt, pleaded not guilty in Los Angeles Superior Court on Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021 to all of the allegations, which include 12 counts of rape. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times via AP, Pool, File)