Princess Anne takes the Staten Island ferry to Manhattan

This photo, provided by the New York City Department of Transportation shows Britain's Princess Anne, accompanied by the agency's Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez, left, as she rides in the pilothouse of the Staten Island Ferry "Sandy Ground," in New York Harbor, Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022. The trip on a the commuter ferry came after the princess was given a tour of Staten Island's National Lighthouse Museum that included an an unveiling of a miniature figurine of Needles Lighthouse, in the Isle of Wight, in memory of her parents. (Sigurjon Gudjonsson/New York City Department of Transportation via AP)