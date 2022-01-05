Italy sending Parthenon fragment to Athens in nudge to UK

This photo released by Archeological Museum Antonino Salinas on Wednesday Jan. 5, 2022, shows a fragment exposed in the Museum, in Palermo, Italy, belonging to a draped figure on the east side of the Parthenon frieze, the temple built between 449 and 438BC on the Acropolis of Athens. An Italian museum is sending a fragment of the Parthenon marbles back to Greece in what both sides hope will be a permanent return that will encourage others - the British Museums, in particular to return its Parthenon statues. (Archeological Museum Antonino Salinas via AP)