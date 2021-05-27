Ali Gatie and Tate McRae, Jessie Reyez join Juno Awards performers

Julia Michaels, left, and JP Saxe arrive at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards at the Los Angeles Convention Center on March 14, 2021. Breakthrough artist nominee JP Saxe will perform at the Juno Awards alongside his girlfriend and co-writer Julia Michaels, who helped pen their hit "If the World Was Ending." The song is nominated for single of the year. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Invision - Jordan Strauss