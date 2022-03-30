Wanda Sykes on Smith slapping Rock: 'It was sickening'

In this Tuesday, March 29, 2022, photo released by Warner Bros., talk show host Ellen DeGeneres, right, speaks with Wanda Sykes, during a taping of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" at the Warner Bros. lot in Burbank, Calif. Fresh off hosting the 94th Academy Awards, Sykes made an appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” on Tuesday to air Thursday, April 7. She talked about the confrontation between Will Smith and Chris Rock. (Michael Rozman/Warner Bros. via AP)