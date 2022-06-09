Seller of monkey to LA celebrity sentenced to probation

FILE - Chris Brown appears at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Jan. 26, 2020. The owner of a pet breeding business in Florida was sentenced, Wednesday, June 8, 2022, to five years of probation including eight months of home confinement and ordered to pay a $90,000 fine for illegally selling a capuchin monkey to Brown. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)