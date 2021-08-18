Quebec producer Rock Demers, of films including 'Peanut Butter Solution,' dies at 87

Cinematic icon, Rock Demers, left, is invested as Companion to the Order of Canada by Governor General Michaelle Jean during a ceremony at Rideau Hall, in Ottawa on February 22, 2008. Rock Demers, one of the most influential figures in Quebec children's cinema, has died at the age of 87. Through his company Productions La Fête, Demers produced a number of films that captured childrens' imaginations, including "La guerre des tuques", "Bach et Bottine" and "'La grenouille et la baleine." THE CANADIAN PRESS/Fred Chartrand