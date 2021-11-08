Literati to reunite at Toronto gala as five writers vie for $100K Giller Prize

Author Miriam Toews poses for a photograph on the red carpet premiere for the film "All My Puny Sorrows" at the Princess of Wales Theatre during the 2021 Toronto International Film Festival, in Toronto, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. Canada's literary cognoscenti are breaking out their formal attire and brushing up on their small talk as they prepare to reconvene for the Scotiabank Giller Prize. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Tijana Martin