Van Zweden to end NY Philharmonic tenure with Mahler's 2nd

In this Jan. 8, 2015, photo, Jaap van Zweden conducts the Dallas Symphony Orchestra in Dallas. Jaap van Zweden will conduct Mahler’s Second Symphony in his farewell concerts as the New York Philharmonic’s music director from June 6-8, 2024, ending a season that will spotlight the 100th anniversary of the orchestra’s Young People’s Concerts. Van Zweden succeeded Alan Gilbert as music director in the 2018-19 season and announced in September 2021 that the 2023-24 season will be his last. (Nathan Hunsinger/The Dallas Morning News via AP)