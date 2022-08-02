Mo Ostin, longtime Warner records chairman, dies at 95

FILE - Record executive Mo Ostin, foreground left, is embraced by singer/songwriter Paul Simon, right, as singer/songwriter Neil Young, background left, and producer Lorne Michaels look on after Ostin was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in New York on March 10, 2003. Ostin, a self-effacing giant of the music business who with rare integrity presided over Warner Bros. Records’ rise to a sprawling, billion-dollar empire, died Sunday, July 31, 2022. He was 95. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File)