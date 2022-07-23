More inclusive titles for workers at Disney dress-up shops

FILE - Performers dressed as Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Goofy, Donald Duck and Daisy Duck entertain visitors at Cinderella Castle at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, on April 18, 2022. Character performers portraying Mirabel, the star of the animated hit Disney film, “Encanto,” made their debut on Sunday, June 26, 2022 at Walt Disney World in Florida. (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey)