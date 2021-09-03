Three men guided millions through horror of Sept. 11, 2001

Smoke billows across the New York City skyline after two hijacked planes crashed into the twin towers on Sept. 11, 2001. Most Americans were guided through the events of the day by one of three men: Tom Brokaw of NBC News, Peter Jennings of ABC and Dan Rather of CBS. Each had extensive reporting experience before that, Brokaw and Rather were at the White House during Watergate, and Jennings has been a foreign correspondent. (AP Photo/Patrick Sison, File)