Rapper Mystikal to be arraigned on rape, other charges

FILE - Rapper Mystikal performs during the Legends of Southern Hip Hop Tour at the Fox Theatre in Atlanta, March 19, 2016. The Grammy-nominated hip-hop performer is scheduled for arraignment Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, on charges accusing him of raping and choking a woman and of illegally possessing drugs at his home in Louisiana. (Photo by Robb D. Cohen/Invision/AP, File)