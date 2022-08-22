Brendan Fraser to receive TIFF Tribute Award for role in Aronofsky film

Canadian-American actor Brendan Fraser will receive an award for his performance in "The Whale" at this year's Toronto International Film Festival. Fraser, who in seen in this undated handout photo, has been selected for the TIFF Tribute Award for Performance for his work in Darren Aronofsky's adaptation of a stage play about a 600-pound man attempting to reconnect with his daughter. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Chad Griffith / A24 Films. *MANDATORY CREDIT*