CMT Awards to honor country stars as well as pop, R&B acts

Gladys Knight sings the national anthem before the NFL Super Bowl 53 football game on Feb. 3, 2019, in Atlanta, left, and Mickey Guyton performs at the 56th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on April 16, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. Knight and Guyton will perform together onstage at Wednesday's CMT Music Awards show celebrating the year's best country music videos. The event will air at 8 p.m. Eastern. (AP Photo)