'The Righteous,' an opera set among American Southwest church communities, to premiere in 2024

FILE - U.S. Poet Laureate Tracy K. Smith stands in a rotunda of the Santa Fe Indian School in Santa Fe, N.M., on Jan. 12, 2018. The Santa Fe Opera will present the world premiere of “The Righteous” by composer Gregory Spears with a libretto by Pulitzer Prize-winner Tracy K. Smith on July 13 next year, a work set among church communities in the American Southwest. (AP Photo/Mary Hudetz, File)