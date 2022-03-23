Pamela Smart denied chance at freedom decades after killing

FILE — In this 2010 image taken from video, courtesy of WMUR television of Manchester, N.H., Pamela Smart is shown during an interview at the corrections facility, in Bedford Hills, N.Y. Smart, a former high school employee convicted of recruiting her teenage lover to kill her husband, was denied a sentence reduction hearing Wednesday, March 23, 2022, more than 30 years after a sensational trial that inspired books and a Nicole Kidman movie.(WMUR Television via AP, File)