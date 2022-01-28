Joni Mitchell joining Neil Young in protest over Spotify

FILE - Joni Mitchell arrives at the 2015 Clive Davis Pre-Grammy Gala in Beverly Hills, Calif. Feb. 7, 2015. Joni Mitchell said Friday, Jan. 28, 2022 she seeks to remove all of her music in Spotify in solidarity with Neil Young, who ignited a protest against the streaming service for airing a podcast that featured a figure who has spread misinformation about the coronavirus. (Photo by John Shearer/Invision/AP, File)