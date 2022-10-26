French electronic music pioneer Jarre shows no fatigue at 74

French electronic music performer Jean-Michel Jarre gestures during an interview with Associated Press, in Paris, Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022. Genes — and a dash of humility — are the secrets of longevity for one of France's biggest music stars, Jean-Michel Jarre, the septuagenarian electronic music pioneer who's sold over 85 million records and is still going strong. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)