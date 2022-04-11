Britney Spears confuses some with Instagram pregnancy news

FILE - Britney Spears and Sam Asghari arrive at the Los Angeles premiere of "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood," at the TCL Chinese Theatre, Monday, July 22, 2019. Spears, less than five months after her conservatorship ended, confused some fans Monday, April 11, 2022, when she posted on Instagram that she's pregnant, and apparently married. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)