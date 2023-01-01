Singer Anita Pointer of The Pointer Sisters dies at age 74

FILE - The Pointer Sisters pose for a group portrait at a New York rehearsal studio where they were preparing on Aug. 24, 1995, to go on the road with the touring company of the Broadway show "Ain't Misbehavin'." From left are Ruth, Anita and June. Anita Pointer, one of four sibling singers who topped the charts and earned critical acclaim as The Pointer Sisters, died Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, at the age of 74, her publicist announced. (AP Photo/Marty Reichenthal, File)