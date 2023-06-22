Pop star Kesha and producer Dr. Luke settle longstanding legal battle over rape, defamation claims

FILE - Songwriter Lukasz "Dr. Luke" Gottwalk, left, poses with singer Kesha after receiving his award at the 28th Annual ASCAP Pop Music Awards in Los Angeles, April 27, 2011. Pop star Kesha and producer Dr. Luke have settled nearly a decade of suits and countersuits over her accusation that he drugged and raped her and his claim that she made it up and defamed him. Both announced it on Instagram on Thursday, June 22, 2023, and issued statements. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)